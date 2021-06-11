Kanye West no longer follows Kim Kardashian, sisters on Twitter

Kanye West no longer follows some members of the Kardashian clan on Twitter amid his romance with Irina Shayk.

The Yeezy designer appears to no longer want to be in contact with all things Kardashian as eagle-eyed fans spotted that the rapper has unfollowed his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

It was thought that the family would remain amicable despite his split from Kim after six years of marriage as the clan wished him on his birthday on social media.

This comes after the 44-year-old was spotted with the model in France during his birthday.

The musician’s bold move saw a Twitter use write: "Kanye unfollowed all the Kardashians on twitter lol… album is gonna be a masterpiece."

The Skims founder did not let their divorce prevent her from wishing the father of their four children.

She had posted a photo of herself with her former husband and their three children with the caption: “Happy Birthday Love U for Life.”

The rapper continues to only follow Kim on Instagram.