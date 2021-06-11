Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with throwback photos with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino

Indian actor Anil Kapoor took a trip down memory lane with throwback photos with Hollywood legends Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.



The Mr. India actor took to Twitter and posted throwback photos with the Hollywood stars. He also called them ‘inspirations’ and the reason he continues to love what he does...being an actor.

Anil Kapoor tweeted “Throwback to one of my best memories! With the two greatest actors of all time, my go-to acting reference points, inspirations and the reason I continue to love what I do...being an actor...”

In the first picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen engaged in a conversation with De Niro while in the other photo he is striking a pose for the camera with Al Pacino.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.