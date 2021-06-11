Queen Elizabeth, Royal family members to attend reception with G7 leaders

British Queen Elizabeth II, who regularly speaks to world leaders and key diplomatic figures as part of the vital role she plays as a figurehead for the UK and Commonwealth, will attend a reception with G7 leaders in Cornwall on Friday.



The Royal Family has confirmed this on its official Twitter handle.

“As Head of State, The Queen regularly speaks to world leaders and key diplomatic figures as part of the vital role she plays as a figurehead for the UK and Commonwealth”, it was tweeted.

“Later today The Queen and Members of the Royal Family will attend a reception with @G7 leaders in Cornwall.”

Meanwhile, Queen also held an Audience with the Prime Minister of Canada via video call ahead of G7 Cornwall today.