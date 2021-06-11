Amitabh Bachchan reminisces old days; ‘now it’s just an emoji’

Veteran Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan reminisced the old days when fans used to express their love with gratitude, saying “now it’s just an emoji”.



Taking to Instagram, Amitabh posted a throwback photo from the premiere of his 1979 film Kaala Patthar in London, where he is seen giving an autograph to a fan and the young girl looks all smiling at him with love and excitement

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor posted the picture and compared the old days with the current times.

He said “gone are the days when fans expressed their love and appreciation like the one this little one did .. so full of gratitude .. just look at her expression .. now its just an emoji.. !!!!! .. if you are lucky.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

