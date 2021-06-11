 
Fri Jun 11, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
June 11, 2021

Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife, son win hearts with their golf skills

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Fri, Jun 11, 2021
Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife, son win hearts with their golf skills

Leading Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar and their five years old son Emir Aras Düzyatan have won the hearts of the fans with their golf skills.

Taking to Instagram, Neslisah posted sweet photos of her and son Emir from the golf club where they can be seen flaunting their skills.

She wrote in Turkish which reads: “I am the star of your fields #emiraras” followed by a heart emoticon.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Neslisah and her son.

Earlier, Engin, who plays the lead role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared his short video clip where he can be seen hitting the golf ball perfectly.


