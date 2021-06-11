Dilip Kumar is going home from hospital

Veteran Indian actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital on Sunday, is going back home after a successful pleural aspiration procedure, a friend confirmed on Friday.



Faisal Farooqui took to the Twitter handle, used by Dilip Kumar, to update his millions of fans about his health.

Faisal tweeted, “With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital.”

He further said “God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar. --Faisal Farooqui #DilipKumar #healthupdate.”

On Wednesday, Dilip Kumar underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure after he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning over complaints of breathing issues.



