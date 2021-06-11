Kim Kardashian and Irina Shayk have history of dating Cristiano Ronaldo before Kanye West

Kanye West's strange wife Kim kardashian and his new rumoured girlfriend Irina Shayk have a history of dating the same man as they reportedly had relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo in past.



Charming model Irina is said to have gone on to date a man immediately after reality star Kim split with him, according to new report.



Irina and Kanye were seen enjoying quality time together in france before their arrival at Teterboro Airportn in New York City.



However, it’s worth noting this is not the first time Irina and Kim Kardashian have allegedly dated the same man.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star reportedly had a brief relationship with the famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo in 2010 after her split from the NFL athlete Reggie Bush.

The pair were reportedly spotted in Madrid, Spain in April of 2010 while having lunch at La Dorado.

Though there are no photos of their alleged meeting, Us Weekly claimed they were “very affectionate” at the meal.

The pair allegedly met in LA after Cristiano heard Kim had watched him play in Spain, with no timeframe for how long they were reportedly together.



Whereas, Irina began dating the soccer player later that year. Irina and Cristiano's relationship turned more romantic when they went on a yacht trip.

The exes were confirmed to be engaged in 2011 and in 2012 the pair began to pose for photos on the cover of Vogue Spain. After five years together they finally split in 2015 . Then Irina began new romantic journey with Bradley Cooper and welcomed a child together, Lea De Seine.

On Wednesday, Irina and Kanye were spotted on the tarmac at Teterboro Airport where the rapper tried his best to hide from paparazzi amid rumours of their budding romance.



Now, Irina Shayk is being seen spending time with Kanye West as Kim had filed for divorce from him earlier this year after six-year of their marriage.