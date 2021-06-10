 
close
Thu Jun 10, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 10, 2021

Aiman Khan launches her own perfume

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan announced the launch of her own perfume.

The stunner took to Instagram to break the major news.

In the black-and-white snap the diva can be seen posing with the perfume bottle looking very classy in the shot.

"Proudly ANNOUNCING MY VERY OWN FRAGRANCE, Aiman khan by kohasaa!!" she captioned the post which was followed by sharing that fans can win one of her perfumes.

Take a look:


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz