Thu Jun 10, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 10, 2021

Aiman Khan touches hearts with snap with Minal Khan, mother

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 10, 2021

Pakistani star Aiman Khan shared a beautiful post of her mother, leaving fans touched.

Taking to Instagram, the actress could be seen smiling with her mother.

In an another photo her sister Minal Khan too could be seen in the photo as the trio looked gorgeous.

"My world my Mama," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



