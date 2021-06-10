Aiman Khan touches hearts with snap with Minal Khan, mother

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani star Aiman Khan shared a beautiful post of her mother, leaving fans touched.
Taking to Instagram, the actress could be seen smiling with her mother.
In an another photo her sister Minal Khan too could be seen in the photo as the trio looked gorgeous.
"My world my Mama," she captioned the post.
Take a look: