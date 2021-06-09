 
close
Wed Jun 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
June 9, 2021

PSL 2021 points table

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 09, 2021

 Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition will resume today after a gap of more than three months after it was put off in March due to rising coronavirus cases among staffers and players. 

The remainders will kick off with Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United facing off against each other.

Karachi Kings are currently at the top of the points table, with Peshawar Zalmi standing right behind them. 

The last match was played in Karachi on March 3, where Quetta Gladiators defeated Multan Sultans — marking their first victory during the tournament.

TeamMatchWonLostTiedPointsNet RR
Karachi Kings532060.69
Peshawar Zalmi532060.27
Islamabad United431060.202
Lahore Qalandars
4
3
1
06
0.085
Multan Sultans51402-0.213
Quetta Gladiators51402-0.97


Latest News

More From Sports