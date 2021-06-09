PSL 2021 points table

Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition will resume today after a gap of more than three months after it was put off in March due to rising coronavirus cases among staffers and players.

The remainders will kick off with Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United facing off against each other.

Karachi Kings are currently at the top of the points table, with Peshawar Zalmi standing right behind them.

The last match was played in Karachi on March 3, where Quetta Gladiators defeated Multan Sultans — marking their first victory during the tournament.

Team Match Won Lost Tied Points Net RR Karachi Kings 5 3 2 0 6 0.69 Peshawar Zalmi 5 3 2 0 6 0.27 Islamabad United 4 3 1 0 6 0.202 Lahore Qalandars

4

3

1

0 6

0.085 Multan Sultans 5 1 4 0 2 -0.213 Quetta Gladiators 5 1 4 0 2 -0.97



