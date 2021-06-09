PSL 2021 points table

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition will resume today after a gap of more than three months after it was put off in March due to rising coronavirus cases among staffers and players.
The remainders will kick off with Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United facing off against each other.
Karachi Kings are currently at the top of the points table, with Peshawar Zalmi standing right behind them.
The last match was played in Karachi on March 3, where Quetta Gladiators defeated Multan Sultans — marking their first victory during the tournament.
|Team
|Match
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|Net RR
|Karachi Kings
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.69
|Peshawar Zalmi
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.27
|Islamabad United
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.202
|Lahore Qalandars
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.085
|Multan Sultans
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-0.213
|Quetta Gladiators
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-0.97