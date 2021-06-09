Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ album smashes records with vinyl sales

 
Renowned singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently hit it big with her sales record for Evermore.

For those unversed, most of Swift’s 239,200 estimated units came via official sales and in one week the album managed to pump out 157,400 in total.

Swift even managed to lower Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour to second place on Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Album Charts after only its second week.

