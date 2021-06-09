Anil Kapoor reveals his ‘favorite’ thing about Sonam Kapoor on her birthday

Indian actor Anil Kapoor has disclosed his one of the favourite things about his daughter Sonam Kapoor on her 36th birthday.



The Mr. India actor took to Instagram and shared sweet childhood photos of his daughter Sonam Kapoor to wish her on birthday.

Anil Kapoor also wrote “To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor, watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids.”

The actor continued “You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you”.



“I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!”