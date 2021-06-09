Selena Gomez credits Taylor Swift for helping her find her sense of style

Pop icon Selena Gomez got candid about her friendship with singer Taylor Swift and how she had a major impact on the way she dressed as a teenager.



The Lose You to Love Me singer reflected on her biggest fashion moments of the past decade with Vogue and credited her best friend, Taylor Swift for defining her style during her teenage.

Looking back at her look in Love You Like a Love Song, Gomez said her strapless dress had stirred controversy but she had been following Swift to explore her own expression of style.

“Yeah, this was fun with me and my stepdad. We got into a little bit of an argument. It was a lot of boobs. Ah, he’s just protective. It’s fun. I was 18 years old. This was ‘Love You Like a Love Song,’ the video that we did for it, which to this day, honestly, is still one of my favorite songs,” she said.

“I thought it was my time to cross over and become a pop star, whatever that was to me then. It just was really fun. I think it was the first time I tried to be high fashion, and you can laugh at that because that’s not high fashion,” she continued.

“To be honest, when I was younger, Taylor [Swift] inspired me a lot when it comes to wardrobe and stage outfits. But you wouldn’t be—no, you’re never going to see me wear that again, no,” she said.