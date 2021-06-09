Mehwish Hayat wishes best ‘friend’ Azfar Rehman on his birthday

Superstar Mehwish Hayat has extended love and sweet wishes to her ‘best friend’ actor and TV host Azfar Rehman on his 32nd birthday, saying “All of my happiest memories are those which you have been a part of”.



Taking to Instagram, the Chhalawa actress posted throwback photos with Azfar and wished him a very happy birthday.

Mehwish Hayat wrote “Everyone has a friend during each stage of life. But only the lucky ones have the same friend in all stages of life and I consider myself extremely fortunate to always have had you by my side.”

“You’re not only my best friend but family. All of my happiest memories are those which you have been a part of. When I think of all the times we’ve spent together; be it our New Year trips, shoots, promotions, or just hanging out, discovering best Nashta places, and the endless conversations we have, each moment has been filled with laughter, joy and fun. You make me proud of all your achievements - keep shining bright.”



She added “You make this world a better place with your existence. You certainly make mine a blissful one. Thank you for being you Janemannnn! Wishing you all the best for your future endeavours. A very Happy Birthday @azfu hamesha khush raho!” followed by a heart emoji.