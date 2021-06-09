Beyonce's friend Michelle Williams tributes her friends in her book Checking In

Friendship is the most beautiful relationship in the world. American singer-actress Michelle Williams also has friends who she cherishes as they always have time for each other despite their busy lives.

The 41-year-old singer opened up about her lovely friends - pop titan Beyonce and other fellow band singer Kelly Rowland - in her book Checking In. She also shed light on various aspects of her life, especially her battle against depression.



Michelle Williams dilates on mental health issues in her book. The singer reveals in the book that she was suffering from mental issues of depression but she hid her conditions from her friends.



Michelle Williams told ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey that her friends did not know about her struggles with depression.



“I would say just some sadness, for sure,” Williams said of their reaction to news of her depression. “Now we make sure that we’re more intentional about just coming to each other, about how we are really feeling. You know, they were always a little more open with me about what’s been going on, you know, in their lives."



“I had been masking depression for so long, it took me a while to share what was really going on," she said.



Michelle Williams said she always valued the presence of the two women - Beyonce and Kelly Rowland - in her life.

“It means the world,” she said.

“I would have never thought a girl from Rockford, Illinois, would have been in a legendary singing group and then still friends with the people she sang with. It’s unheard of.”



