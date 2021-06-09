Victoria Beckham slays in swimsuit as she shares Spice Girls throwback snap

Victoria Beckham has entertained fans with fierce Spice Girls throwback snap as she took a trip down memory lane by posting a sizzling picture.

The group ruled the charts in the world, and now band member Victoria has shared her favourite memory with the Spice Girls.



David Beckham's sweetheart, who gave Kate Middleton's blouse a makeover, took to her Instagram feed to post an adorable throwback of the five ladies from a photoshoot.

In the photo, Victoria is seen standing on a sandy beach along with Me C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B. All the girls were posing with their hands on their hips in iconic red Baywatch swimsuits.

The renowned fashion designer captioned it: "Happy World Oceans Day! I have so many happy memories by the ocean. But this spicy Baywatch moment is one of favourites @emmaleebunton @therealgerihalliwell @melaniecmusic @officialmelb."

The showbiz stars' fans also shared their memories in the comments section as one admirer claimed: "I had this poster at school. My mum was so happy, if only she knew I wanted to be Posh not with her. X."

