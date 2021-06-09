 
Tue Jun 08, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 9, 2021

Victoria Beckham slays in swimsuit as she shares Spice Girls throwback snap

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 09, 2021

Victoria Beckham has entertained fans with fierce Spice Girls throwback snap as she  took a trip down memory lane by posting a sizzling  picture.

The group  ruled the charts in the world, and now band member Victoria has shared her favourite memory with the Spice Girls.

David Beckham's sweetheart, who gave Kate Middleton's blouse a makeover, took to her Instagram feed to post an adorable  throwback of the five ladies from a photoshoot.

In the photo, Victoria is seen standing on a sandy beach along with Me C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B. All the girls   were posing with their hands on their hips in  iconic red Baywatch swimsuits.

The renowned fashion designer captioned it: "Happy World Oceans Day! I have so many happy memories by the ocean. But this spicy Baywatch moment is one of favourites @emmaleebunton @therealgerihalliwell @melaniecmusic @officialmelb."

The showbiz stars' fans also  shared their memories in the comments section as one admirer claimed: "I had this poster at school. My mum was so happy, if only she knew I wanted to be Posh not with her. X."

