‘Ertugrul’ star Cengiz Coşkun teases fans about new project

Turkish star Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp has left his millions of fans excited after he teased them about the new project.



Cengiz Coşkun, who essays the role of Turgut Alp in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared his stunning photo, apparently from his next project.

He wrote in the caption ‘#IAmAWarrior”.

The endearing post has left millions of fans curious about the next project of their favourite actor.

