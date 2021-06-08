‘Munni’ of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ wins hearts with her dance moves

Harshaali Malhotra, who essayed the role of mute girl Shahida also known as Munni in Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, flaunted her dance moves and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.



Harshaali took to Instagram and shared her dance video two days after she celebrated her 13th birthday.

In the video clip, Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni can be seen flaunting her dance skills to Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor’s Thade Rahiyo in blue outfit.

Fans showered love on Munni and flooded the comment section with heart emojis.



She celebrated her 13th birthday last week and shared adorable pictures with the fans.

Harshaali made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, released in July 2015.

