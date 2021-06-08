Ali Zafar shares a heartfelt note for ‘old friend’ Farhad Humayun

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani singer Ali Zafar shared a heartfelt note for ‘old friend’ Farhad Humayun, who died on Tuesday morning, to pay tribute to him.
The Laila O Laila singer took to Twitter and shared throwback photos with Farhad, the founder of music band Overload with a heart-wrenching note.
Ali Zafar tweeted, “Good bye old friend. You were an inspiration for so many. Your contribution to music and in people’s lives cannot be defined in a few lines.”
“You were more than a musician and a performer...you were a fighter... destined for greatness and great you were. R.I.P #farhadhumayun.”
The Mela Loot Liya singer also penned down a sweet poem for Farhad as a tribute to him.
Ali Zafar wrote “To Fadi: Will you listen to my song, when I'm gone; Will you see me in a shimmering dawn;
Will you honour my life, when I am not there; Will you be excited to see me when death is near;
Will you count the days we spent together; Will you remember me forever?
Ali Zafar -A tribute to Farhad Hamayun”.