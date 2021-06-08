Ali Zafar shares a heartfelt note for ‘old friend’ Farhad Humayun

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar shared a heartfelt note for ‘old friend’ Farhad Humayun, who died on Tuesday morning, to pay tribute to him.



The Laila O Laila singer took to Twitter and shared throwback photos with Farhad, the founder of music band Overload with a heart-wrenching note.

Ali Zafar tweeted, “Good bye old friend. You were an inspiration for so many. Your contribution to music and in people’s lives cannot be defined in a few lines.”

“You were more than a musician and a performer...you were a fighter... destined for greatness and great you were. R.I.P #farhadhumayun.”

The Mela Loot Liya singer also penned down a sweet poem for Farhad as a tribute to him.

Ali Zafar wrote “To Fadi: Will you listen to my song, when I'm gone; Will you see me in a shimmering dawn;

Will you honour my life, when I am not there; Will you be excited to see me when death is near;

Will you count the days we spent together; Will you remember me forever?

Ali Zafar -A tribute to Farhad Hamayun”.