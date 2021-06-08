‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali prays for victims of Ghotki train crash

Turkish star Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun has prayed for the victims of Ghotki train crash and expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives.



Gulsim, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to her Instagram Story, and shared the image of the incident and wrote “I’m deeply saddened to hear that a passenger train accident at Ghotki, Pakistan.”

“May Allah have mercy upon those who lost their lives in this tragic accident.”

The actress continued “I extend to brotherly people of Pakistan my heartfelt condolences” followed by Pakistan and Turkish flags.

Over 50 passengers were killed and more than 100 injured when two trains collided near Ghotki in the wee hours on Monday.