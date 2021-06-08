Ahmad Ali Butt reminisces upon time spent with ‘friend’ Farhad Humayun

Pakistani actor, comedian and singer Ahmad Ali Butt reminisced upon old memories he shared with famed musician Farhad Humayun, who died on Tuesday.



Butt took to Instagram and posted a sweet throwback photo with Farhad Humayun, the founder of music band Overload, with a heart-wrenching note.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor wrote “Today @farhad.humayun left us, I have known you almost all my musical life. From Lahore underground days to our professional lives... my friend you have always been ahead of your time”.

“Your passion for music and arts was incredible and the way you truly followed your heart.”



He continued “You will always shine on like a crazy diamond my friend and your work will live forever. Thank you for your kindness, your friendship and your inspiration my brother. Allah bless your soul Ameen. #farhadhumayun.”

Farhad Humayun passed away on Tuesday, the band confirmed in a social media post.