Ayeza Khan shares a wise advice after Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar spat on social media

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan, who is an avid social media user, has shared a wise advice for her fans and fellow showbiz stars after Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar spat.



Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actress shared her wise advice and fans completely agreed with her.

Ayeza Khan said in her Insta Story, “Learn to keep your private life private so that others won’t make your life as their entertainment.”

Fans and friends agreed to Ayeza Khan for her words of wisdom.

Earlier, Hania Aamir received backlash on social media for her viral video and Asim Azhar apparently also targeted his ex-girlfriend with a cryptic tweet.