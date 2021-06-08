 
Tue Jun 08, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 8, 2021

Demi Lovato changes up her look once again with new hairstyle

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 08, 2021

Singer Demi Lovato has changed up her look once again after making a dramatic chop in November.

The 28-year-old music sensation gave a daring look to her personality as she rocked a very stylish hair style. 

The singer appeared to be a fashion sensation, looking phenomenal with her latest  hair cut.

Lovato complimented her new hair with a deep blue crushed velvet suit. She even matched  eye makeup to the look, smoldering for the camera on the red carpet.

 The singer first decided to change up their hair back in November, and revealed that a shorter cut feels as though it suits their personality more. 

Lovato’s burgeoning confidence was apparent as she belted out a cover of Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” to honor the 74-year-old singer at the event. 

