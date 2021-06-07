Saira Banu says Dilip Kumar's health is ‘stable’

Updating the fans about the health of veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, his wife Saira Banu has urged them to not believe in rumors.



Saira Banu took to Twitter handle of Dilip Kumar and shared a note to thank everyone for all the love and affection.

It reads: “Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection.”

Saira further said “My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon.”

“I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab's health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan,” she concluded.