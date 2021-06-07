Kubra Khan names Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul as her favourite Turkish actor

Pakistani film and TV actress Kubra Khan has named Seçkin Özdemir and Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul as her favourite Turkish actors.



The Na Maloom Afraad actress revealed this during a question and answer session on Instagram on Sunday.

She also revealed that Turkish historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugul is her favourite drama.

When a fan asked her, Ertugrul or Osman Ghazi??, Kubra chose ‘Ertugrul’ with a photo of Engin Altan Duzyatan, who plays the lead role in the drama serial.

She also named Seçkin Özdemir and Engin Altan Duzyatan as her favourite Turkish actors after a fan asked her about it.



