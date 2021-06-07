Engin Altan Duzyatan, son Emir’s adorable swimming picture wins hearts

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and his five years old son Emir Aras Düzyatan’s latest swimming photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar took to Instagram and posted the photo where Engin, who essays the titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, and son Emir can be seen enjoying swimming in the pool.

Neslisah also shared a sweet caption in Turkish language which reads: “You don't need wings to fly, we have a father! Happy Sunday”

She also tagged Engin Altan in the caption with a heart emoji.



Commenting on the post, Engin Altan dropped a simple read heart emoticon in the comment section.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.