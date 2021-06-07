 
close
Mon Jun 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
June 7, 2021

Engin Altan Duzyatan, son Emir’s adorable swimming picture wins hearts

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Mon, Jun 07, 2021
Engin Altan Duzyatan, son Emir’s adorable swimming picture wins hearts

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and his five years old son Emir Aras Düzyatan’s latest swimming photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar took to Instagram and posted the photo where Engin, who essays the titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, and son Emir can be seen enjoying swimming in the pool.

Neslisah also shared a sweet caption in Turkish language which reads: “You don't need wings to fly, we have a father! Happy Sunday”

She also tagged Engin Altan in the caption with a heart emoji.

Commenting on the post, Engin Altan dropped a simple read heart emoticon in the comment section.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz