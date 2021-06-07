Feroze Khan sends out prayers to families after train crash in Ghotki

Feroze Khan has sent out prayers to the families after deadly train crash claimed 37 lives in Ghotki.



The Khaani actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of derailed railway carriages after the crash in his Story and wrote in the caption “Prayers for the families.”

At least 37 people have been killed and 64 injured after the Millat Express, on its way to Lahore, and Sir Syed Express, on its way to Karachi, collided near the Mirpur Mathello railway station.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene to recover the passengers stranded in the train bogies.