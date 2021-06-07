 
Mon Jun 07, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 7, 2021

Punjab govt releases exams schedule for classes 1-8

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 07, 2021
Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas. File photo 

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Monday announced the exam schedule for students of grades 1-8, as schools, colleges and universities across the country reopened today. 

As per the schedule, exams for students of grades 1-8 will be held from June 18-30 whereas schools have been instructed to release their report cards by July 10. 

"Please follow SOPs issued by the government," read the notification. 

