Punjab govt releases exams schedule for classes 1-8

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Monday announced the exam schedule for students of grades 1-8, as schools, colleges and universities across the country reopened today.
As per the schedule, exams for students of grades 1-8 will be held from June 18-30 whereas schools have been instructed to release their report cards by July 10.
"Please follow SOPs issued by the government," read the notification.