Mon Jun 07, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 7, 2021

Ajay Devgn marks 19 years of ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 07, 2021
Ajay Devgn marks 19 years of ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’

Celebrating 19 years of his film The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Indian actor Ajay Devgn has said that it is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singh, once in your lifetime and career.

Ajay took to Instagram and shared his photo from the film and wrote in the caption “It is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singhji, once in your lifetime & career. You need to keep him there constantly...”

He further said “After all, these are those who wrote history with their (blood)” followed by a blood emoji.

“#19YearsOfTheLegendOfBhagatSingh”

The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, was released on June 7, 2002.

