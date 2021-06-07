Ajay Devgn marks 19 years of ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Celebrating 19 years of his film The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Indian actor Ajay Devgn has said that it is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singh, once in your lifetime and career.
Ajay took to Instagram and shared his photo from the film and wrote in the caption “It is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singhji, once in your lifetime & career. You need to keep him there constantly...”
He further said “After all, these are those who wrote history with their (blood)” followed by a blood emoji.
“#19YearsOfTheLegendOfBhagatSingh”
The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, was released on June 7, 2002.