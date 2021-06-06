 
Mon Jun 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 6, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo tugs at heartstrings with new ‘Short Film ‘web series

Fans are huddling around Olivia Rodrigo’s candour in the new web series titled A Short Film for Vevo Lift.

For those unversed, Vevo Lift is an exclusive web series that highlights artist profiles and is dictated by the votes of fans. It includes a number of sections from Q&A’s to web diaries, videos and even exclusive performances.

Check it out below:


