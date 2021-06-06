Olivia Rodrigo tugs at heartstrings with new ‘Short Film ‘web series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Fans are huddling around Olivia Rodrigo’s candour in the new web series titled A Short Film for Vevo Lift.
For those unversed, Vevo Lift is an exclusive web series that highlights artist profiles and is dictated by the votes of fans. It includes a number of sections from Q&A’s to web diaries, videos and even exclusive performances.