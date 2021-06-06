Yami Gautam leaves fans awestruck with more photos from her wedding

Indian actress Yami Gautam, who got married with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony on Friday, left her millions of fans awestruck with more adorable photos from the wedding ceremony.



Fans can’t stop gushing over the Badlapur actor after she took to Instagram and posted the pictures with simple yellow heart emoticons.

On Friday, Yami confirmed on social media that she got married with Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding ceremony.



The actress posted a sweet photo from her wedding ceremony with the quotes of Rumi.

“In your light, I learn to love – Rumi”

Yami further said “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family.”