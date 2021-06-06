Hania Aamir looks dejected after facing backlash on viral video

Pakistani actress and singer Hania Aamir looked completely dejected after she faced a storm of criticism on social media for her viral video.



Taking to Instagram, the Na Maloom Afraad 2 actress shared a video clip where she is seen distressed while her friend is trying to bring a smile on her face.

Hania said in the caption of the post, “just another day surviving in a misogynist world where double standards have power over innocence and where coexisting with difference of opinion is not a thing.”

The actress further said, “Where a man trying to belittle a woman is applauded but if a woman does the same she is hated. Where a woman showing affection to her loved ones is wrong."



“Just another day surviving. Hope you all are doing well in this disgusting world and keeping your goodness intact. Someone else’s evil shouldn’t ruin your goodness”, Hania concluded.