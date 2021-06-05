Chrissy Teigen leaves Netlfix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ amid bullying row

Model Chrissy Teigen has officially made the decision to walk off the set of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

According to TMZ, the model had planned a voice-over role in the show’s second season but in light of recent changes, Variety notes the part may be recast.

For those unversed the exit comes shortly after Teigen allegedly asked reality TV star and fellow model Courtney Stodden to “Take a dirt nap.”

Since the incident Teigen even issued a formal apology via social media and it read, “I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that…is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”