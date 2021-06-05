Aiman Khan shares emotional note for her late father as she misses him

Aiman Khan shares emotional note for late father as she misses him

Pakistani star Aiman Khan shared an emotional note for late father Mubeen Khan as she misses him during his birthday month.



The Mann Mayal actress took to Instagram and reposted the sweet photos of her parents, shared by her mom, in her Instagram Story, and said, “It’s your birthday month, you’re not here with us Baba I miss you my jan.”

Earlier, Aiman’s mother posted the same photo and paid rich tribute to her husband.

She said, “Sari kushyan mila kr dekhi Tere jane ka ghum zyada hy..”

Commenting on the post, Aiman Khan said “Baba my love, we’re incomplete without you.”