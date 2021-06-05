 
close
Sat Jun 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
June 5, 2021

Aiman Khan shares emotional note for her late father as she misses him

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Sat, Jun 05, 2021
Aiman Khan shares emotional note for late father as she misses him

Pakistani star Aiman Khan shared an emotional note for late father Mubeen Khan as she misses him during his birthday month.

The Mann Mayal actress took to Instagram and reposted the sweet photos of her parents, shared by her mom, in her Instagram Story, and said, “It’s your birthday month, you’re not here with us Baba I miss you my jan.”

Earlier, Aiman’s mother posted the same photo and paid rich tribute to her husband.

She said, “Sari kushyan mila kr dekhi Tere jane ka ghum zyada hy..”

Commenting on the post, Aiman Khan said “Baba my love, we’re incomplete without you.”

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz