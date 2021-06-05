Neha Kakkar shares inspiring note as she is really ‘excited’ for her 32nd birthday

Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar shared an inspiring note about life as she is ‘really excited’ for her 32nd birthday on Sunday, June 6, 2021.



The Dilbar singer took to Instagram and posted her stunning pictures with inspiring note.

She said “It’s My Birthday Tomorrow! June 6th and must say I’m really Excited, Infact I always am.”

Neha said “You know I Live Life, Enjoy Each and Every Second, find Happiness in small little things. Coz who knows life aage kya mod le le, who knows what’s gonna happen in future.”

“Aaj ho, Aaj Ache se Jeelo.. Kal ka kya Pata? “You Only Live Once” toh Khush Raho jaise bhi khush reh sakte ho. Don’t be so harsh on Yourself!! Stay Happy, Spread Happiness #NehaKakkar As my #NeHearts say.. #HappyBirthdayNehu.”

It will be Neha’s first birthday as wife after she tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020.