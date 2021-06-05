Prince Edward, Sophie react to Harry, Meghan’s tell-all: ‘We’re still a family’

Prince Edward and wife Sophie Wessex reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.



Chatting with the Telegraph magazine, the Countess of Wessex, alongside Prince Edward, said the royals are “still a family” regardless of the drama that recently escalated.

Making her first public statement since Prince Philip’s funeral, Sophie said: "We are still a family no matter what happens, we always will be."

Upon being asked to comment on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent bombshell claims made to Oprah Winfrey, Edward smiled and said, “Oprah who?”, while his wife added with a chuckle: “yes, what interview?”