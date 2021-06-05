Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar get married in intimate ceremony

Indian actress Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Friday.



The newly married couple revealed this on their respective Instagram handles.

The Badlapur actor posted a sweet photo from her wedding ceremony with the quotes of Rumi.

“In your light, I learn to love – Rumi”

Yami said “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family.”

She continued “As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

Aditya Dhar also shared the same photo with the same caption.