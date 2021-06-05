Hania Aamir humbly responds to trolls: ‘I am here spreading laughs and smiles’

Pakistani star Hania Aamir, who is an avid social media user, humbly responded to the trolls, saying ‘I am here spreading laughs and smiles’.



The Mujhay Jeenay Do actor took to Instagram and said “I share my personal life in little bits and pieces here. Some appreciate. Some think I shouldn’t. I do it to connect with the people who love me on this platform. I am here spreading laughs and smiles.”

Hania continued “Remember me for the girl who touched your heart with a vulnerable meaningful conversation. Remember me for my kindness and love. Remember me as someone who tried enjoying every moment regardless of the challenges in her life.”

“Don’t worry. This is not an emotional giving up post. Just saw some people commenting disgusting things. So just wanted to come here and remind my beautiful following to always choose love over hate. And vulnerability over pretence. Love yourself and others around you. Laugh. Live your life,” she continued.

“People hating don’t know any better. Anyone having an issue with you having harmless fun and a harmless laugh shouldn’t be a part of your life. Peace,” Hania concluded.