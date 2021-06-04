Barbra Streisand releases 'I'd Want It to Be You' collaboration with Willie Nelson

Renowned singer and songwriter Barbra Streisand recently released a duet of I'd Want It to Be You alongside Willie Nelson.

The 70-year-old legend released I'd Want It to Be You as part of her new 10-track complication titled Release Me 2.

Check it out below:

In a statement to People magazine Streisand admitted, “For me, the studio is a combination musical playground and laboratory… a private sanctuary, where the possibility of catching lightning in a bottle always exists.”



“Whenever that kind of magic happens, it's extremely satisfying. Sometimes though, when the arrangement doesn't quite gel or the song no longer fits the tone of the album it was meant for, the tapes go into the vault for safekeeping."