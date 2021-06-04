Taylor Swift rejoices over ‘Evermore’ vinyl sales success

Lyricist and singer Taylor Swift recently turned to social media with a heartfelt note of gratitude to her fans for breaking every vinyl sales record possible with Evermore.

The singer penned a note in gratitude of her fans on Instagram that read, “You guys went and did the nicest thing this week and broke the record for biggest vinyl sales week.. like ever? NOW WE DAHNCE.”

She added, “The willow (90’s trend remix) is a thank you from me, available today only on my site Put her on repeat for a good time but if you don’t want to have a good time there’s always champagne problems & every other song on evermore so you can get deep in your deepest feelings.”

