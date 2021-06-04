 
close
Fri Jun 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 4, 2021

Ellie Goulding leaves fans gushing over adorable video of baby boy

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 04, 2021

Ellie Goulding left fans gushing when she gave them a much-needed glimpse of her baby boy in an adorable video showcasing her pregnancy journey.

Taking to Instagram, the Outside hit-maker shared her heart-touching journey in a black and white montage.

In the clips, one can see her growing baby bump as her husband Caspar Jopling as makes some rare appearances.

Previously, the couple broke the news that they had welcomed their son on April 29 and named Arthur Ever Winter Jopling.

The video also shows the new baby as he lay peacefully on his mother’s chest.

Ellie captioned the video: "Dropped a BIG unexpected side project this year. Think it might be the greatest yet- shoutout to Mother Nature for the collab of all collabs."

Latest News

More From Entertainment