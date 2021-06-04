 
close
Fri Jun 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 4, 2021

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ star Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni is now ‘officially a teenager’

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 04, 2021
‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ star Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni is now ‘officially a teenager’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni celebrated her 13th birthday and now she is ‘officially a teenager’.

Harshaali, who played the role of mute girl Shahida, also known as Munni, celebrated her 13th birthday on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Harshaali shared a glimpse into her birthday celebrations.

Sharing a video, Harshaali aka Munni captioned it, “It’s my birthday ... yippppeeee Officially teenager now ...”

She also posted adorable pictures from the birthday party with caption “Celebrations.”

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan was the debut film of Harshaali.

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' was released in July 2015.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz