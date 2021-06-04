‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ star Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni is now ‘officially a teenager’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni celebrated her 13th birthday and now she is ‘officially a teenager’.



Harshaali, who played the role of mute girl Shahida, also known as Munni, celebrated her 13th birthday on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Harshaali shared a glimpse into her birthday celebrations.

Sharing a video, Harshaali aka Munni captioned it, “It’s my birthday ... yippppeeee Officially teenager now ...”

She also posted adorable pictures from the birthday party with caption “Celebrations.”



Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan was the debut film of Harshaali.



'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' was released in July 2015.