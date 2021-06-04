Burak Ozcivit aka Osman sends love to wife Fahriye Evcen on her 35th birthday

Leading Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit showered love and extended sweet wishes to wife Fahriye Evcen on her 35th birthday.



Burak, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt birthday note for wife Fahriye Evcen.

Burak Ozcivit posted a sweet family photo, featuring he himself, wife Fahriye and their son Karan Özçivit with a romantic note for the ladylove.

Tagging Fahriye, he wrote in Turkish which reads: “Many happy and healthy years, my beautiful wife. Happy birthday. @evcenf” followed by a heart and butterfly emoticons.

Commenting on the post, Fahriye dropped a heart emoticon and wrote “You are my everything..”



Burak Ozcivit and Fahriye tied the knot in 2017 and have son Karan.

The couple recently celebrated the second birthday of Karan.





