Fri Jun 04, 2021
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
June 4, 2021

Mahira Khan thinks Sajal Aly looks so much like Saboor Aly in her latest photo

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Fri, Jun 04, 2021
Mahira Khan thinks Sajal Aly looks so much like Saboor Aly in her latest photo

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan showered love on Sajal Aly after the latter delighted her millions of fans with latest stunning photo.

Sajal Aly took to Instagram and shared her adorable picture with the lyrics of Lata Mangeshkar song ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’.

The Alif actress looks ethereal in the stunning photo.

It also caught the attention of Mahira Khan.

The Raees actor dropped lovely comment and thinks that Sajal looks so much like her sister Saboor Aly.

Mahira commented, “Oh my God you look so much like Saboor. so pretty!” followed by heart-eyed emoticons.

Fans and other fellow showbiz stars also showered love on Sajal and flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

