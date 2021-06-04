Hira Mani receives second jab of coronavirus vaccine

Pakistani star Hira Mani got her second jab of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday and shared a video to encourage her millions of fans for the vaccination.



The Bandish actress took to Instagram and posted a video of her getting her second jab. She said “Covid. Hou gayi vaccination (Vaccination done)”.

Hira also revealed the purpose of sharing the video of receiving coronavirus vaccine.



She also urged her fans to get their vaccine.

Commenting on the post, Hira Mani’s husband Salman Shaikh aka Mani dropped hilarious comment.

He said “Pakistan ke Tamam top heroines 30plus hain ....baqi sab bhe lagwa lain hukumat ke taraf sai free Hai (All top Pakistani heroines are 30 +, so please get vaccinated, its free from government)”.

Mani, 45 has also received his coronavirus vaccine last month.

