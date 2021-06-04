Ayeza Khan crosses 100,000 followers on TikTok

Ayeza Khan, who joined TikTok last month, has reached 100,000 followers on video-sharing social networking service.



The Mehar Posh actress, who is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9.2 million followers, joined TikTok on May 25, 2021 and crossed 100,000 followers on Thursday.

Ayeza recently joined TikTok and urged her fans to follow her there as well.



She is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9.2 million followers.