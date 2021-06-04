 
close
Fri Jun 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
June 4, 2021

Ayeza Khan crosses 100,000 followers on TikTok

TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Fri, Jun 04, 2021
Ayeza Khan crosses 100,000 followers on TikTok

Ayeza Khan, who joined TikTok last month, has reached 100,000 followers on video-sharing social networking service.

The Mehar Posh actress, who is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9.2 million followers, joined TikTok on May 25, 2021 and crossed 100,000 followers on Thursday.

Ayeza recently joined TikTok and urged her fans to follow her there as well.

She is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9.2 million followers.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz