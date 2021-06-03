 
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 3, 2021

Why Sofia Vergara is constantly snapped eating

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 03, 2021

Sofia Vergara left fans in tears when  she discussed how she is constantly snapped by the paparazzi when she is eating.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres ShowAmerica’s Got Talent judge shared how she would be constantly snapped eating.

"I didn't know I had a problem until people started posting pictures from the paparazzi of me eating!"

"And then I started to realize, like, 'What is wrong with me?'"

She then hilarious chalked up the eating moments to “long hours on set”

"You get bored, you get a little anxious, and what else are you gonna do?" she said, laughing.



