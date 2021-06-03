Kelly Osbourne touches on ‘shocking’ relapse on vacation

Kelly Osbourne recently weighed in on the impact her ‘supportive’ boyfriend made in helping her get sober after a ‘gut wrenching’ relapse on vacation.

The star got candid during her interview with Jada Pinkett on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk.

There she spoke at length about her road to recovery and admitted, “There's so much irony in this last relapse for me because I made it all the way through the pandemic, I made it all the way through.”

"I was alone, sitting by a pool, and waiting for somebody to come have a meeting with me and I saw this woman and her husband had a glass of champagne and it looked really nice. I was like 'Oh I can do that too.' And then the next day, I had two glasses. And then the day after that it was bottles.”

“I was at my boyfriend's house, and I was [expletive] faced on his couch eating pizza, and he looked over at me and I felt the way he looked at me. And I was like, 'Oh no, I never want him to look at me like that again. Ever.' Like that didn't make me feel good. What am I doing?”

“He was disappointed because he hadn't seen that side of me, so to suddenly be like 'Well, this is the side I never wanted you to see, you've seen it.”

“Let's hope you never meet her again,' it was embarrassing because for the first time ever, I actually care how he feels, and I care how my behavior impacts him.”

She concluded by saying, “I only want to be the best version of myself, for my family and my boyfriend and my friends and I was not. I was the furthest thing away from that. I've never had a boyfriend who's supportive of me in that area before, and he is very communicative and incredible in that way. So it's really nice — and my parents like him so that's also a positive.”