Thu Jun 03, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 3, 2021

Aiman Khan drops jaws in gorgeous snaps

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 03, 2021

Pakistani star Aiman Khan undoubtedly turns heads with her gorgeous looks.

This time it was no different as the mother-of-one took to Instagram to share some gorgeous snaps.

The stunner was sure to drop jaws as she looked breath-taking in a red ethnic dress.

Fans couldn't help but shower the star with compliments as there was a flurry of fire emojis in the comments.

Take a look:



