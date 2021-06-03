NCOC allows issuance of partial vaccination certificates

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Thursday approved issuing certificates for partial vaccination — and now people who are seeking to travel abroad can obtain them.



The certificate will be issued through National Database and Registration Authority's (NADRA) online system, while the national health ministry is authorised to make changes to the certificate as it may seem fit, the NCOC said.

Meanwhile, during a meeting of the NCOC, with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair, the forum reviewed the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the country.

"The forum expressed concerns over the downtrend on non-compliance of SOPs .... and decided to take all possible steps to ensure implementation of SOPs along with pursuing the mass vaccination campaign," a statement said.

The NCOC, in this regard, has directed all federating units to keep a check on the growing trend of non-implementation of SOPs to mitigate the possible spread of the disease in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has ramped up the vaccination drive, but till June 2, 7.9 million people had received the jab — in a total population of 207.68 million.